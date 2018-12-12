I hope everyone is paying attention to what is going on in France. If the self-described Democratic Socialists get their way, that will be us in a few years. Medicare for all sounds good, but will get us in the same hole France is in.
Government cannot provide basic social services in a cost-effective way. So the more you depend on them to provide the services (as opposed to funding the services via the free market), the more your taxes go up as the bureaucracy bloats.
We really don’t want to go there. There are better options. We just haven’t been creative enough.
Mark Ursino, Sammamish
