With the latest General Motors announcements of plant closures, some of those Make America Great Again red hats might be sailing into the garbage bin or worn backward. It’s a sad day when 14,000 workers are laid off and GM stock gains five or more percent. And this after the Trump corporate tax cuts that gave GM millions.

Poor Ohio, Michigan and Maryland.

But, with insight, we should and could look to the “sunny side of the street” where we really need to go — electric cars. These GM plant closures create opportunities to finally mass produce cars that will help save our industries and environment.

The government needs to buy those closing plants and lease them to the most creative and deserving electric car startups. Lease a plant to EVelozcity. Lease another one to Independent Electric Vehicles. Another to Karma Automotive. One to Fisker Inc. and so on.

Incredible, creative, forward thinkers such as Elon Musk and Franz Von Holzhausen and their contemporaries will forever reinvent the auto industry for the better.

Let’s help them do it.

Larry Stair, Redmond