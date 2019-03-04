Danny Westneat’s column on Seattle’s carbon footprint describes Seattle’s failure to meet our goals for reducing greenhouse gasses and our individual contributions to the problem.

Too many of us have bought the line we’ve been fed about how green Seattle is and what leaders we are in climate action. Part of the responsibility goes to elected officials who keep telling us what we love to hear, but most of it goes to us, the citizens who have not held them, and ourselves, to their commitments.

Reality is setting in. Wildfire smoke, dying salmon and orcas, dropping crop yields — all are results of climate change we’re suffering now, and worse is on the way.

It’s often said that we must join in at levels comparable to the WWII mobilization as the threat becomes undeniable. The forms our responses can take are myriad, some individual, some communal, some local, some national or global. Why not a national renewable electrification program? Or, inspired by the WWII experience, why not climate-action bonds? Why not gas and air travel rationing? The longer we wait, the more drastic the needed changes will become.

We’re all in this together, and our world depends on us.

Kathy Dawson, Seattle