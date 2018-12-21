As a voter who is supportive of Joe Biden to face off against President Donald Trump in 2020, I was troubled by yet another call for new blood in the Democratic Party over “old white men” [“Democratic Party: New blood needed”].

Look at what Democrats have accomplished in the name of diversity: We nominated and elected a young, black, two-term president; we nominated a woman to be our standard-bearer in 2016; and in 2018 we had the biggest midterm victory in 40 years with the most diverse group of representatives ever, a group of Americans who look like America.

Democrats have a lot to be proud of when it comes to building representative government that represents all Americans. But inclusion stipulated by the exclusion of one group is baldfaced hypocrisy. It is not OK to be racist, ageist or sexist toward anyone. Candidates should be assessed based on their experience, values and vision for America.

Maureen Elenga, Seattle