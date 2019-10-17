Re: “The Big Dark is coming. Brace yourself for shades of gray, rain and cold”:

Here is our challenge, Seattle: If the Big Dark is coming our way, we have the chance to be the Big Light to each other. Sometimes that might just be a smile or a few kind words.

Or taking the time to listen to someone who is lonely or afraid.

We could pay forward a cup of coffee or lunch for that family or solitary person in the booth across from us.

Or let someone into our lane of traffic. We can give an hour or a day to help out at the food bank or a homeless shelter, or somewhere else in our local church or school or community.

When each of us does one small thing, all together we can be a Big Light for each other. Then the Big Dark won’t seem so big after all.

Peggy Anderson, Kirkland