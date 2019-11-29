The untold story of the World Trade Organization protests is the sad legacy of the mass civil rights violations that took place during those historic demonstrations 20 years ago (Nov. 30, 1999).

I was one of the founders of the Committee For Local Government Accountability, created as an independent watchdog group to oversee the city’s investigation of law-enforcement actions during the protests. We found mass violations of people’s civil rights by law enforcement and city officials. Our report was forwarded to the Center For Constitutional Rights in New York City.

Militarized police terrorized the Capitol Hill neighborhood with indiscriminate use of tear gas, rubber bullets, flash grenades and pepper spray. City officials invoked an ever increasing “no protest zone” where the constitutionally guaranteed right of the people to assemble was abolished. Gas masks were declared illegal under the city’s civil-emergency orders.

The city of Seattle paid out millions to settle legal claims, but the only official action ever taken to address the violations of civil rights was a new law requiring police to wear visible name tags at all times.

I wish we as a community had done a better job of demanding accountability from law enforcement agencies and the mayor’s office.

Mark Taylor-Canfield, Seattle