I was surprised to see my council member, Alex Pedersen, has time to write editorials on taxes in the middle of a pandemic. Since he quotes doctors such as myself in his editorial, I feel free to say that his public criticism of a fellow council member would be like me arguing with another doctor about the treatment of a patient in front of colleagues and family.

Pedersen says “a new tax in a recession is bad economics.” Yet that is exactly what President Roosevelt did during the Great Depression with his Revenue Acts of 1935, 1935 and 1937. He raised corporate taxes and clamped down on tax avoidance. I challenge Pedersen to quote one instance of a corporate “job killing tax” in the last 30 years. If there was such an instance, the date and time would be memorialized by Republicans everywhere. But no such date exists.

Instead of writing Op-Eds, I would ask Pedersen to call local businesses like Outdoor Research, which is making N95s, and ask how the city can help them to make sure doctors, nurses and techs are protected in the fight against COVID-19.

Annemarie Dooley, M.D., Seattle