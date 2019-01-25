We simply cannot afford to let public education take another dip.

We have increased teacher salaries and continue to address smaller class sizes. But we struggle to meet teaching demands. Why? First and foremost is keeping great teachers from moving to another profession.

Class size has two important impacts to this issue. It gives greater time for teachers to spend with each child’s needs. Class size also diminishes the level of stress that teachers endure throughout the year with planning, classes to maintain certificates, and meeting local and state learning guidelines.

Salary and a stressful environment due to lack of funding are a red flag.

McCleary was well intentioned. But it has too fine a balance for crucial funding to allow all school districts to flourish equitably. The state needs to look again at a better way to fully fund education.

Jim Thompson, Seattle