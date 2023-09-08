On Washington Department of Natural Resources lands there should be no logging of trees of 80-plus years.

DNR is selling off trees to be logged on public land that include mature (legacy) and old-growth trees. Because we are in a global warming crisis this must stop. According to a United States Geological Survey fact sheet, “Old-growth forests of the Pacific Northwest store more carbon per unit area than any other biome, anywhere on Earth.” Legacy trees sequester and store carbon from the atmosphere for long periods of time. When a tree is cut, most of its carbon is released through waste during harvest and manufacturing. Newly planted trees will take decades before they store as much as the older trees.

Legacy trees reduce flooding and erosion risk by holding water in the soil from heavy rains. They promote biodiversity and provide habitat for wildlife.

Older trees are better able to withstand and recover from fires because they have thicker bark. Some species have lower branch self-pruning, which limits fire crown spread.

Three parcels with legacy trees in Capitol Forest may be auctioned off in the next eight months. Stop the sale of the Juneau, Carrot and Evergreen Gold parcels.

