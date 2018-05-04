Our sentiments exactly, Alex Berezow, (and then some!) [“After 14 years, I’ve had it. Goodbye Seattle, hello suburbia,” My Take, April 28.] We hit the road four years ago, and it still is an open wound.

Both of us were born and raised in Seattle. In fact, I’m a third-generation Seattleite. Nothing saddens us or angers us more than the issues you’ve mentioned and so many others.

We felt literally forced out of our North Admiral home due to single small bungalows being torn down and replaced with three high-rise boxes — they’re calling them houses — with absolutely no parking required. Our curbsides were always bumper-to-bumper with parked cars.

Taxes? Don’t get us started.

What once was the most beautiful place to live and raise a family … gone! What’s termed progress, or transitioning, has been going on for sometime, the last 10 years … too devastating to watch anymore.

We sold a well-kept, beautiful 1928 Tudor and headed west. We now live quietly away from the city we used to be so proud of we’d brag about it on vacation.

So very sad, so very still mad! It was our city!

Bryan and Jan Sondheim, Hood Canal