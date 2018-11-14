As a longtime member of the Seattle-King County League of Women Voters, I am saddened about how the League has tarnished its reputation over the issue of charter schools.

For most of its history, the League has been a staunch advocate for education. I personally was involved in the fight for preschool programs and previous education levies. Unfortunately the League has come out against the last two levies and has continued to sue the state over funding for charter schools. The education levies serve thousand of low-income and minority students, but the League has decided that the fight over charter schools is more important than providing extra resources to struggling students.

I continue to be a member as I strongly support the League’s emphasis on voter service, but it is no longer an advocate for education.

Lucy Gaskill Gaddis, Seattle