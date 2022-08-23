It certainly is a fine move by the Seattle City Council to move toward outlawing gas-powered leaf blowers, although the timeline could certainly be sooner than proposed.

The lawn service owner who was pictured stated that he preferred the battery-operated blowers because they were easier to start and quieter. And couldn’t we all use a bit more quiet?

However, there is a tool which is easy to start, very quiet and the manufacture of which uses very little resource. That tool? The rake. Quiet, environmentally sound, nonpolluting, and it has been in use for centuries. A rake does not scare away the birds, either.

Rich Thomasy, Sammamish