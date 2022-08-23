By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Seattle City Council moves toward outlawing gas-powered leaf blowers” [Aug. 20, Local News]:

Hallelujah! And thank you to Councilmember Alex Pedersen.

The apartment next to our house in Seattle hires a company that every Wednesday afternoon, rain or shine, dirty or not, runs a leaf blower over the parking lot for 45 minutes. The property managers are aware that their tenants hate it and we hate it — they don’t care, they don’t live here.

And don’t let them buffalo you with a “what-about-the-poor-laborers” argument. You know who can use a heavy leaf blower? Strong young men and women. You know who can use a broom? Just about anyone. Diversify your workforce and pay them better.

Carl Sander, Seattle

