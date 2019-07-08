Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat and — God help me, Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant — make some good points. However, I’m disappointed that Westneat has enlisted in Seattle city government’s war on cars.

Trying to force people out of their cars before there’s adequate mass transit makes no sense. This policy penalizes the elderly, people with disabilities and families who need to shop and go to soccer practice, medical appointments, etc., without taking a half-day off work.

Let’s first make it easier for people to meet their daily transportation needs. Then we can talk about restricting traffic and parking.

Phillip Johnson, Seattle