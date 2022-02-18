Re: “22 acres in Seattle are about to hit the market. Will the site become more housing?” [Feb. 16, Business]:

What an opportunity for Seattle — and the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Bearers of Christ’s love in the world truly show love, compassion and care. How can this rare and precious acreage be of benefit to the community?

I beg and pray that the Missionary Sisters do not just sell to the highest bidder. Too much of Seattle has been despoiled by the greed and power of developers. Create a vision! Dream big! You can gather income and create good in the world! Imagine: housing with low rentals for foster-care families, seniors and people on disability, who could help one another. The elders can help with child care and mentoring, the youth can help with chores and physical demands. Lovely areas could be preserved for playgrounds and recreation, with access to the larger community.

Let’s get the city, county and various nonprofits involved to create something we could be proud of and that would be an expression of the loving message of Christ. Or, in my Jewish tradition, that would be an act of tikkun olam, repair of the world.

Susan Partnow, Seattle