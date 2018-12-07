Re: “Seattle’s growth battles demand a new approach”:

How are we going to increase the supply of single-family homes? Where are we supposed to get magical 5,000-square-foot lots to build on?

The supply that’s tight is family-sized housing. If we want to increase the supply of family-sized housing, then it has to be condos and townhomes. There is literally no other solution unless you are proposing filling in Lake Washington.

Cameron Sparr, Seattle