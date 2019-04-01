I applaud all who work to keep our communities safer from gun violence. As the editorial stated, “Shootings are an epidemic in the United States, one that’s worsened by inexcusably lax gun regulations and an absurd proliferation of firearms.”

There is a bill currently in the state senate, Senate Bill 5205, which would streamline and update background checks, making the databases more centralized and effective for all parties utilizing them. I would like to encourage the members of the House Civil Rights and Judiciary committee to pass this legislation to make our communities safer.

I would also like to invite and encourage all citizens concerned about gun safety to get involved in legislative efforts to increase gun safety and responsibility in our communities. There are many gun-safety bills in process this legislative season, and showing support for them is as easy as sending an email to your representative.

Cyndi Kershner, Kenmore