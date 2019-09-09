It seems a day doesn’t go by where I don’t have a “gut clench” moment over the dearth of accurately informed citizens.

Our local paper in Kitsap County, now a member of the USA Today conglomerate, no longer delves into city and county initiatives as it did in the past. This leaves city and county governments free to enact ordinances and zoning changes with next to no citizen input while meeting the letter of the law by posting public notices.

With the increase in the number of people who rely only on internet news, a majority of citizens might not see the information anyway. I diligently read public notices and inform my neighborhood-watch members and write letters to the editor when there are meetings about important issues. That gets people to meetings, so it’s obvious they care.

But the lack of independently owned newspapers is hurting our communities, and there is no reliable internet option that feeds this need.

Diane Manning, Bremerton