Re: “Labor unions: Ripple effects of wage increases” [Oct. 12, Northwest Voices]:

The author claims that we don’t understand that as we “get higher wages, all other workers will demand them, also.” That’s why we have a labor movement!

When autoworkers win at the bargaining table, public employees can build off their victories, the building trades have more leverage against management, and service workers have even more allies as they continue to organize their industries. When union wages go up, we spend that money in our communities instead of having those resources siphoned off for the profits of corporations who aren’t based here and don’t invest here.

If the wins of workers are rippling outward, as a member of the bargaining team of the American Federation of Teachers Local 2084 and delegate to the Northwest Washington Central Labor Council, I welcome it.

Josh Cerretti, Bellingham