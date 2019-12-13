The skills and knowledge of smart, hardworking men and women are borne of their daily immersion in the workplace — in manufacturing; building; health care; human services; education; food production and distribution; transportation; and in the maintenance of infrastructure at all levels in local communities and the broader technological and industrial networks. David Von Drehle is correct indicating the need for greater communication and collaboration between creative designers of new things and those who actually implement and install the fruits of novel concepts. Labor unions have a big role to play in such an arrangement.

It is imperative that the Democratic Party becomes once again the unequivocal champion of all dedicated working-class citizens in our land. That must happen if this nation is not to fall further into the civic darkness spawned by a most egregious chief executive.

Joe Martin, Seattle