Labor unions all over the country are demanding huge hourly wage increases. Some are asking that they will only have to work four days a week instead of five, making the products they produce far more expensive.

My wife and I have been retired for years and felt we had saved enough to live out our lives comfortably. Now we are being a bit more frugal in our expenditures as inflation begins soaring and a dollar we saved many years ago may be worth a dime.

Union members need to recognize that as they get higher wages, all other workers will demand them also. In the end, no one has actually benefited, and any savings they have and any pensions will be worth less. Taxes will also soar to pay off the gigantic government debt.

Gary T. McGavran, Bellevue