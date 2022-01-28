Re: “Concrete strike: Affordable housing” [Jan. 19, Opinion]:

A recent letter intimating blame to Teamsters Local 174 members for the ongoing concrete strike is unfounded.

This group of concrete, rock, sand and gravel distributors and owners have a storied history of forcing unnecessary and prolonged labor disputes. Witness International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 302 a few years past.

A strike is not called on a whim. It is both serious and strategic, and used when up against a recalcitrant employer yet costly for both sides.

Employers are moved by the heat rather than the light, so the heat moves accordingly, albeit an inconvenience to those on the other end.

In and around Seattle, the construction industry has been on fire. The afore mentioned suppliers sold millions of yards of concrete, making millions in profits. Yet millions aren’t enough for these guys. So, the strike continues.

While I don’t speak for the Teamsters, they are my brothers and sisters. I stand with them and against these employers who are unwilling to negotiate a settlement reflective of their profits.

Allan B. Darr, Everett, IUOE Local 302 business manager (retired)