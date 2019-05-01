Grandmothers Against Gun Violence applauds the Washington state Legislature for the courage, determination and hard work so many legislators showed in passing 10 gun-violence-prevention bills during the 2019 session. Taken together, these new laws will save lives and make communities safer.

Almost six and a half years ago, the tragic murder of 26 children and adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School launched a new chapter in our state’s and our nation’s struggle to address this public-health epidemic and to find a balance between court-supported rights to gun ownership and our shared commitment to safety.

There was no organized gun-safety movement at that time. In stark contrast, there was a highly organized, powerful gun-rights movement, led most notably by the National Rifle Association.

It is a new world now. Washingtonians have passed three gun-violence-prevention initiatives. Slowly but steadily, legislators have heard the people speak and are now passing laws.

Not only are we all better off in Washington, but our state has catapulted the possibility of successful legislation to the national level.

Margaret Heldring, chair, Grandmothers Against Gun Violence, Vashon