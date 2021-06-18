One can be legitimately confused by Seattle’s tireless efforts to recall Councilmember Kshama Sawant. The confusion arises not from the antipathy for her or dislike of her policies but, instead, from the undiluted hypocrisy.

The same people who want her out openly abhor what they call “cancel culture,” but, it appears, only when those being cancelled are either right wing zealots or, perhaps, racists who show their true colors.

So is it OK to “cancel” or not? Is it OK to recall a council member just because one disagrees with her policies or finds her “self-aggrandizing?”

The issues at hand are much larger than alignment with Sawant’s politics. The real issue at hand is ethical inconsistency and the decision here to suppress honesty and valorize bully tactics.

Rami Mahajan, Bellevue