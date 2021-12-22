Re: “What to expect from Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant post-recall” [Dec. 20, Local News]:

I hold a Master of Arts degree in political science with a concentration in political theory, and I search in vain for the issues or positions making Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant a “socialist.”

Socialism is at its base a mode of production giving the producers of their product (the workers) control over output and operation. Sawant is a classic example of a special-interest liberal. She has picked the groups she chooses to represent on the council and ignores community concerns. A true socialist is more concerned with community rights than individual fetishisms.

Councilmember Sawant should explore deeper into the philosophy she claims to hold, as well as The Seattle Times and corporate media generally as they “liberally” label who is a socialist.

William F. Johnston, Tacoma