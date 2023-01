Re: “Seattle’s Kshama Sawant was a tale for our time, but the story fizzled” [Jan. 21, Local News]:

Danny Westneat’s take on Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s work was spot-on, an apt summation of opportunity coming to grief on the shoals of hubris.

To paraphrase the old “Pogo” comic strip slightly: She has met the enemy, and it is she.

Michael McCrath, Seattle