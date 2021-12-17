I agree with many of Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s positions, but I find her to be autocratic and bombastic. If you are a member of a group that is responsible for making policy — like the City Council — then you should be willing to work with the members of that group.

Recently, I made a comment on Facebook about Sawant, and guess what: I was labeled as a racist. This brought back memories of the 2016 election. I voted for Hillary Clinton, though in the primaries I preferred Elizabeth Warren. But anytime I dared to criticize Clinton for anything, I was labeled as a sexist pig.

All this is especially galling because I expect more from progressives. I expect them to focus on facts and reason. I expect them not to be so defensive that any negative comments about a woman or someone who’s dark-skinned will be taken as sexist or racist. I expect them to be logical, not emotional.

I’m not against Sawant because she’s a woman or because she’s not Caucasian. I’m against her because I don’t think she’s competent or responsible as a member of the Seattle City Council.

It’s not always about race or sex.

Neal Starkman, Seattle