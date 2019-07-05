Re: “Socialism faces a key test in Seattle City Council elections”:
I find attacks on Councilmember Kshama Sawant by local labor leaders disingenuous and tantamount to red-baiting.
Sawant has rights like anyone to critique how unions do business. For instance, she can stand up to the police union for undermining hard-won civil right reforms and the need for accountability.
By tearing down Sawant, labor leaders play into the corporate interests that want to undermine all workers rights.
Emma Allen, Seattle
