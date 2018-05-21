As a Seattle homeowner and taxpayer, I feel Councilmember Kshama Sawant should be recalled and the head tax should be rescinded. Sawant does not represent my views nor the majority of Seattle’s populace.
Her outspoken views have cost Seattle a great amount of money and the future head tax maybe a loss of jobs.
I am a Seattle native and what I would call a liberal Democrat. Sawant’s socialist stance is in opposition to our values.
Robert Connell, Seattle
