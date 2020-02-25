Re: “Amy Klobuchar for president” [Feb. 23, Opinion]:

I’m astounded that the editorial board would endorse the status quo. Another pol who’s owned by Corporate-Industrial-War-Pharma-Wall Street oligarchs?

How will Bernie Sanders pay for his promises?

Medicare for All: Reduce the military budget by only the size of its last increase — Done.

(Why do we have 800 or so military bases around the world, anyway?)

Abolish student debt: Small transaction tax on Wall Street trades (Wall Street gambling) — Done.

We live in an astoundingly unfair society, and Klobuchar isn’t going to change it.

Harleigh Ostella, Seattle