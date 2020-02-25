Re: “Amy Klobuchar for president” [Feb. 23, Opinion]:
I’m astounded that the editorial board would endorse the status quo. Another pol who’s owned by Corporate-Industrial-War-Pharma-Wall Street oligarchs?
How will Bernie Sanders pay for his promises?
Medicare for All: Reduce the military budget by only the size of its last increase — Done.
(Why do we have 800 or so military bases around the world, anyway?)
Abolish student debt: Small transaction tax on Wall Street trades (Wall Street gambling) — Done.
We live in an astoundingly unfair society, and Klobuchar isn’t going to change it.
Harleigh Ostella, Seattle
