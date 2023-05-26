Re: “Why King County beaches may close, reopen more often this spring and summer” [May 17, Northwest]:

Yes, we have a bacteria problem in the King County lakes. A big part of it is Canada goose poop.

When you walk in the parks, it gets on your shoes, and people are unable to use the grassy areas for picnicking and relaxing. Kids can’t run around and play.

King County needs to make an investment to get rid of this poop: dogs with handlers. The trainer lets the dog go off-leash; the dog chases the geese off the park. If this is done randomly and quite often, the geese will find other places to live. (Bird experts could monitor when the egg-laying and chick raising is going on so the chasing wouldn’t be during that time.)

Actually, Canada geese are not supposed to be here all year. The majority of them used to migrate yearly. They’ve adapted to urban areas where people are living and working.

We need to take action on this type of pollution now. This is easy to do, and it is worth the expense.

Cynthia Lachance, Renton