Re: “King County Council delays vote on alcohol businesses operating outside city limits” [June 28, Local News]:

I am a small-scale vegetable farmer in Woodinville. I appreciate the coverage of the proposed Metropolitan King County Council ordinance related to wineries, distilleries and breweries.

I want to highlight the importance of the Growth Management Act in protecting remaining farmland, which is critical to both our food security and ability to adapt to climate change. Land that is zoned agricultural is a precious resource with a huge public good. Having tasting rooms that do not comply with this zoning puts agricultural land at risk. The agricultural zoning and buffer areas are not new, and these restrictions are meant to protect long-term community and environmental health.

I urge the County Council to put the interests of the community first and protect farmland for future generations. Do not cave to the interests of those who have been in violation of the zoning for years.

Noa Kay, Seattle, co-owner, Songbird Haven Farm