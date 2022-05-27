Re: “King County must do more to prevent jail suicides” [May 16, Opinion]:

To prevent jail suicides, don’t send people to jail in the first place. The inhumanity of the criminal justice system does not begin with non-suicide-resistant cells, but with the presumption of innocence being disregarded for cold, hard cash.

77.7% of inmates in King County jails are awaiting trial. They’ve yet to be convicted, but they’ve already been sentenced to serve time, despite most being nonviolent, first-time offenders. Without resources to access pretrial services, these people face assault and abuse in jail, eviction and unemployment outside of it. They will carry that impact on their mental health long after they walk out of jail, acquitted for the crime of poverty.

Diane Sun, Bellevue