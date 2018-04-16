The article “Trudeau pledges support for pipeline expansion” reports that Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau approved the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion project because it was in Canada’s best interest. That’s nice. In Canada’s best interest. But how about the rest of the planet including our own state?

Is it in the planet’s best interest to have more fossil fuels pulled from the ground when doing so will only prolong the transition from a dirty, fossil-fuel energy economy to a clean renewable energy economy? Is it in our state’s best interest to have dramatically more oil-tanker traffic plying the same waters that we share with Canada’s British Columbia? Remember the Exxon Valdez?

Please, Mr. Trudeau, think long-term and not short-term. Think about the rest of the world and what effect continued extraction of fossil fuels, especially oil tar sands, the dirtiest of them all, will have on our planet’s climate and our future generations. You don’t seem to be aware of it, but Canada is not the only game in town.

Bill Adams, Des Moines