Thank you to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for displaying integrity and ending its partnership with a charity founded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who Western and Turkish intelligence agencies say ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.
It has been horrifying to watch our nation’s “leadership” go radio silent so as to not upset our moneyed economic partner (thank you, President Donald Trump, for showing us what a human life is worth).
We must not become numb to these horrors.
Stacy Carter, Seattle
Most Read Opinion Stories
- T-Mobile delivers another wake-up call | Editorial
- The Seattle Times editorial board's cheat sheet for the Nov. 6 election
- The Seattle Times recommends: No on Initiative 1631 | Editorial
- The Times recommends: Dan Satterberg for King County Prosecuting Attorney | Editorial
- CON: Police officers at risk if Initiative 940 passes | Op-Ed
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.