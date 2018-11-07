Thank you to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for displaying integrity and ending its partnership with a charity founded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who Western and Turkish intelligence agencies say ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

It has been horrifying to watch our nation’s “leadership” go radio silent so as to not upset our moneyed economic partner (thank you, President Donald Trump, for showing us what a human life is worth).

We must not become numb to these horrors.

Stacy Carter, Seattle