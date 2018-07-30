It’s shocking the teen whose terrible mistake led to the death of Officer Diego Moreno is being charged as an adult with second-degree felony murder.
The tragedy that Officer Moreno was killed is worsened by the fact that a child who made a stupid and awful error in judgment could essentially lose his life as he knows it when it was another police officer whose car took Moreno’s life.
Teens’ brains are not developed enough to weigh the consequences of their actions.
Is this really justice?
Jillon Dupree, Seattle
