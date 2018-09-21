It is with great dismay and anger that I watch the cover-up of the allegation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual attack and allegations that he lied under oath when he was in the Bush administration. The nomination process is rushed and materials were not made available to Democrats and the public.
As Margaret Sullivan states in her column “Claim against Kavanaugh deserves a full airing”: “There is no deadline.”
What is the rush?
Ellie Duffield, Seattle
