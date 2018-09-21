Now would be a good time for every American to reread Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.” From time to time in American history, the furies of the collective unconscious are unleashed, and they can appear on the left as well as the right. In such a toxic political atmosphere, objectivity drowns in a sea of blame. Resentment is justice. Allegation is truth. Evidence is not required.

Fred LaMotte, Steilacoom