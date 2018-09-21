Democrats are looking foolish in their desperation to find a reason not to confirm Judge Kavanaugh. Even if he did what Christine Blasey Ford accused him of, he was 17 years old and it was 36 years ago.

Who among us did not do something in our growing up years we regret and would not consider doing as an adult? That’s what childhood is all about, growing up and assuming adult values. This is nothing more than an excuse to find something to slander his qualifications. He is a man who received a unanimous “well qualified” rating from the American Bar Association.

Sens. Chuck Schumer and Dianne Feinstein had no problem excusing President Bill Clinton for misdeeds as an adult but jump all over a high school kid for his. Talk about hypocrites.

Time for Democrats to grow up, become adults and confirm Judge Kavanaugh.

Jerry Forell, Kirkland