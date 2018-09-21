Re: “Elite life of tennis, golf — and partying” and “Republicans brace to push ahead on Kavanaugh vote” [Sept. 20, A4]:

Professor Christine Blasey Ford has alleged that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a sophomore in high school. In her junior year, a male high school friend noticed Blasey’s absence as a leader and at parties and social events, wondering, “Where’s Chrissy?”

As a former prosecutor of sexual-assault cases, I would have considered this potential corroborating evidence of her allegation. I would want to know more. Particularly in he-said, she-said cases, the conduct of the parties before and after the alleged assault is critical. This would include Judge Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge, who allegedly was present during the alleged sexual assault. At the beginning of some investigations, both the accuser and the suspect may seem credible.

I agree with Anita Hill that without probing beyond Professor Ford’s allegation and Judge Kavanaugh’s denial, a Senate hearing would be a “sham.”

Jean Meyn, Olympia