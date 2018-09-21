Let’s please get to the facts involved that would affect the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
We already have a president who has admitted on tape to sexual predation and do not need another man accused of sexual assault serving in a capacity to influence law and order for years to come.
Only — unfortunately — in America could these conditions exist. Somewhere, the framers of the Constitution are all spinning in their graves. My, oh, my.
John F. Bowers, SeaTac
