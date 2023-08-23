“Kansas police raid shows vulnerability of the free press” [Aug. 17, Opinion] is right on target. The raid on the Marion County Record’s office and the home of its owner-publisher is classic storm trooper intimidation.

“Newspaper co-owner dies in raid on home, office” [Aug. 14, Nation & World] indicates that Marion police chief Gideon Cody seemed motivated strictly by fear of possible bad publicity from the paper’s investigation into “why he left the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department before being hired in April as chief.” As for the bogus search warrant issued for the raid, “the district court issued a signed statement saying no such affidavit was on file” for the probable cause affidavit required by to issue a search warrant.

As the editorial states, “[L]ocal officials who authorized and conducted this raid must be held accountable.” When found guilty of violations, they should be fired and charged with abusing their authority, which I hope will lead to their being jailed. We can’t let this prairie Gestapo get away with its illegal actions. To support the paper, I just subscribed to it; everyone else should, too. Before, I had little interest in what happened in Kansas. Now, we all should be paying attention.

Michael Spence, Tukwila