Re: “Harris confronts Biden on racial record as tempers flare, party rifts take hold”:

Kamala Harris’ cheap shot on racial issues at Joe Biden during Thursday night’s Democratic debates eliminated my vote for her. The context of Biden’s comment on working with openly segregationist senators early in his career was about overcoming partisanship to make government work better. Her willingness to ignore the actual point of his comments, and spin them into implied racism, is unjust given his voting record on civil rights issues.

His vote against busing, in favor of local control, was appropriate at the time. This was a highly controversial issue — especially in Seattle, which implemented and then withdrew this policy due to public outcry. Although she states it was personal for her, his vote did not keep her from getting the education she wanted.

Her comments clearly demonstrated that she is unwilling to work — and compromise — with anyone whose views do not coincide with her own, as Biden has done for many decades. Thus, her ability to overcome the partisan gap as president and bring some healing to our divided nation seems doubtful. Clearly, her own political ambitions will override fair play in dealing with any opposition, even within her own party.

Ann Morgan, Everett