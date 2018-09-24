“NOAA condemned over orca response” demonstrates how frustrated many are over the condition of our native species and our environment.

While Gov. Jay Inslee’s orca task force and his support of Initiative 1631 (the carbon-fee tax) are a good start, he needs to take a strong stand against the Kalama methanol refinery. That facility would take 5 million gallons of water per day out of the Columbia River, and up to six tankers a month would travel to it.

Inslee has the power to influence the future of our water and air, and our salmon and orca are running out of time.

Nancy Shimeall, Redmond