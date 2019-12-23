Re: “Video shows Seattle police dog take down, bite robbery suspect” [Dec. 20, Northwest]:

As l read the article about the K-9 officer who allowed his dog to continue biting a helpless suspect for half a minute, even though no resistance was being offered, I was struck by his comment: “You got what you deserved — I’m glad to see it.” The suspect was subsequently treated at a hospital.

Police officers perform a vital function, and in so doing, they must be subjected to the basest human behaviors. But nonetheless, their mission is to apprehend lawbreakers, rather than to punish them. We have the court system for that purpose.

Tom Likai, Shoreline