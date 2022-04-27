As a probation officer with Denver Juvenile Court for 30 years, 1971-2001, I differ with the editorial “State Supreme Court wrong to block access to juvenile records” [April 19, Opinion].

The editorial notes, “Doing something dumb as a child — when the brain is not fully developed and impulse control is low — should not follow you for the rest of your life.” The thrust of a juvenile court has always been the protection of the community and the rehabilitation of juveniles who have been delinquent.

A child should not carry for life stigma for his stupidity. This is the essence of why a child’s record should be sealed and can be expunged.

Lee Kaspari, Ellensburg