Re: “The value of Juvenile Court” [July 30, Opinion]:

The authors continue a tradition of well-intentioned juvenile justice professionals seeking to help other people’s children.

I’m a professor specializing in juvenile law. Juvenile Court was originally premised on a rehabilitative ideal, but the allure of punishment and containment alongside minimal investment resulted in a system that feeds the adult criminal system with Black and brown youth. In King County, we invested in a modernized Juvenile Court and jail, while allowing housing instability, inequitable schools, lack of mental health services and easy access to firearms flourish.

Juvenile Court, with its outdated tools of jail, probation and circa 1978 diversion programs, must be re-imagined. The authors acknowledge the ongoing stark racial disparities, as many judges and administrators have before them. But, rather than exploring how the system they oversee might stop replicating the crisis, they demean the King County Executive’s efforts to empower impacted communities to create solutions through Restorative Community Pathways — an innovative community-based approach to safety.

The county’s executive branch is trying to do the difficult work of exploring root causes and developing effective community-based solutions. It will take time. The Juvenile Court should applaud these efforts, not further entrench itself in a system greatly in need of change.

Kimberly Ambrose, Seattle