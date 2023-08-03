Re: “The value of Juvenile Court” [July 30, Opinion]:

As a probation officer with Denver Juvenile Court for 30 years (1971-2001), I am cognizant that the thrust of a Juvenile Court has always been the protection of the community and the rehabilitation of juveniles who have been delinquent.

As noted, “Responses to the problems of youth who commit serious crimes are not simple. Solutions require compassion and resources.” Being a Juvenile Court Judge such as co-authors Melinda J. Young or Judith H. Ramseyer is not an easy or glamorous job. As such they may not salve the community conscience but do make a valiant attempt to address community needs. Thus, they should be appreciated for being and having been caring, conscientious and compassionate judges.

Lee Kaspari, Ellensburg