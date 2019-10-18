Felicity Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in prison for “conspiring to rig her daughter’s college-entrance exams” [“Actress goes to prison,” Oct. 16, A2]. Martha Stewart served time for insider trading activity.

No man (or woman) went to jail when Wells Fargo defrauded hundreds of their customers. How did the Wells Fargo management escape punishment, but not the two women?

It’s time America worked harder on justice for all.

Mary Bicknell, Seattle