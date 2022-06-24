“Soaring newsprint prices worsen local journalism crisis” [June 10, Opinion: Save the Free Press] explores the impact of paper production cost increases and declining production on print journalism. However, the column fails to highlight how poorly-designed extended producer responsibility (EPR) policies under consideration in states across the U.S. could worsen paper-production challenges.

EPR policies seek to shoehorn different materials with very different recycling needs under a single regulatory umbrella with the misguided expectation that all will be improved as a result. Instead, producers of highly recycled products, like paper and cardboard, end up subsidizing recycling programs for less-recycled materials. The resulting cost increases could further depress paper production and lead to additional mill closures.

EPR policies could also hamper investments that improve the circularity of paper products. Thanks to billions of dollars in private investments, the paper industry recycles more than 50 million tons of paper annually, and we’ve already announced $5 billion in sustainability investments by 2024 to increase our capacity to use recycled fibers in our products.

Policies that curb pollution and strengthen recycling infrastructure are crucial. But EPR policies could exacerbate paper supply challenges and imperil the industry’s historic recycling progress. Policymakers in Olympia and across the U.S. should take note.

Terry Webber, American Forest & Paper Association, Washington, D.C.